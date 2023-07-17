9 killed, 13 injured in road accident in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A road accident in Turkistan region killed 9 and injured 13 people, Kazinform reports citing Polisia.kz.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday, July 17, at 09:00 am near Shayan village in Baidibek district.

Three cars – Nissan, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Grafter - collided with each other on the Yekpindi-Sozak highway and caught fire.

Nine people died at the scene, 13 more were hospitalized. Two people refused medical treatment.

An investigation is underway.