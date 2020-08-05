EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 05 August 2020 | GMT +6

    9 killed in warehouse collapse in northeast China

    None
    None
    HARBIN. KAZINFORM - A total of nine people were found dead on Wednesday after a warehouse collapse in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to the local publicity department, Xinhua reports.

    The nine people were trapped in the collapse that happened at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday in a warehouse of a food company in the city's Daoli District.

    Rescue work has been concluded after all the nine victims were found as of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Over 350 search and rescue personnel were sent to the scene.

    The owner, lessee, and lessor of the premises have been detained and an investigation is underway.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!