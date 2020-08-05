9 killed in warehouse collapse in northeast China

HARBIN. KAZINFORM - A total of nine people were found dead on Wednesday after a warehouse collapse in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to the local publicity department, Xinhua reports.

The nine people were trapped in the collapse that happened at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday in a warehouse of a food company in the city's Daoli District.

Rescue work has been concluded after all the nine victims were found as of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Over 350 search and rescue personnel were sent to the scene.

The owner, lessee, and lessor of the premises have been detained and an investigation is underway.