    12:45, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    9 linked to Aktobe violent attacks arrested for 2 months

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Nine people linked to the recent violent attacks in Aktobe city will spend the next two months behind bars following the decision of the region court.

    "Court №2 of Aktobe city sanctioned to put under arrest nine people aged 16-29 who participated in the armed attacks on the Pallada arms shop and the military unit №6655 in Aktobe city on June 5," the court said in a statement.

    The attackers will spend at least two months under arrest.

