TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:35, 24 December 2015 | GMT +6

    9 mln Kazakhstanis joined activities on celebration of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Year in 2015

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 30 thousand activities have been organized across Kazakhstan in the Year of Kazakhstan People's Assembly. Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Eraly Tugzhanov said.

    "In general we have held more than 30 thousand events across the country since March. 9 mln people were involved in them. The biggest event was the Congress of Kazakhstan Philanthropists,” he said.

    “The Year of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly brightly demonstrated the unity of the Kazakh people,” added Tugzhanov.

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan
