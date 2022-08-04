EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:51, 04 August 2022 | GMT +6

    9 more Kazakhstani companies to export horse meat to Japan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 more Kazakhstan-based companies were included into the list of companies eligible to export horse meat to Japan following bilateral cooperation between the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, Kazinform reports quoting the Kazakh Ministry.

    Among the certified companies are Kaindy LLP (Almaty region), ASEM-ZHETYSU (Almaty region), Meat Processing Complex Bizhan LLP (Akmola region), Asyl-Asyl (Atyrau city), Kuanysh (Atyrau city), Birlestic (Karaganda region), EURASIA INVEST LTD (Karaganda region), ARAY KZ (Karaganda region), BEEF EXPORT GROUP (Kostanay region).

    Earlier, 34 companies were included into the list. As a result, 43 Kazakhstani meat processing companies are certified to export their meat products to Japan so far.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!