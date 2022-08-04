9 more Kazakhstani companies to export horse meat to Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 more Kazakhstan-based companies were included into the list of companies eligible to export horse meat to Japan following bilateral cooperation between the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, Kazinform reports quoting the Kazakh Ministry.

Among the certified companies are Kaindy LLP (Almaty region), ASEM-ZHETYSU (Almaty region), Meat Processing Complex Bizhan LLP (Akmola region), Asyl-Asyl (Atyrau city), Kuanysh (Atyrau city), Birlestic (Karaganda region), EURASIA INVEST LTD (Karaganda region), ARAY KZ (Karaganda region), BEEF EXPORT GROUP (Kostanay region).

Earlier, 34 companies were included into the list. As a result, 43 Kazakhstani meat processing companies are certified to export their meat products to Japan so far.