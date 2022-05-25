EN
    11:41, 25 May 2022 | GMT +6

    9 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nine new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    Two of the cases were reported in the Kazakh capital, four in Almaty, one in Akmola region, and another one in Shymkent bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,305,710.

    1,291,960 people beat the virus over the past 24 hours.


