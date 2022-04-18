EN
    08:43, 18 April 2022 | GMT +6

    9 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nine people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past day in two cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Seven and two fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, respectively.

    The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,396 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


