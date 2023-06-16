9 new schools to open doors this year in Atyrau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Nine more schools will open doors their doors this year in Atyrau region,» Governor Serik Shapkenov told a briefing.

As of today, some 17,438 children are waiting in line for a place in the kindergarten. There are four schools in disrepair and 11 three-shift schools. To deal with kindergarten shortages the region started building 17 preschool centers for 4,140 kids in the city of Atyrau and districts. Nine of them will be commissioned this summer, and seven more next year.

He noted five schools designated for 13,540 students will open their doors this year in Atyrau and four more schools for 3,140 pupils in districts. The region plans to complete construction and commission 16 schools for 21,600 seats at large. Two of them will be funded by the local budget, the rest 14 by the republican budget.