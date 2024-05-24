EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:17, 24 May 2024 | GMT +6

    9 people killed in Indian chemical factory fire

    9 people killed in Indian chemical factory fire
    Photo credit: Petra

    Rescuers searched amid mounds of wreckage and debris on Friday for victims following an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India that left 64 people injured and at least nine dead, according to officials, Petra reports.

    According to administrative official Sachin Shejal, the factory's boiler exploded on Thursday, causing a fire that spread to neighboring factories and homes in the Thane region of Maharashtra state.

    Tags:
    Middle East
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!