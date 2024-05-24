22:17, 24 May 2024 | GMT +6
9 people killed in Indian chemical factory fire
Rescuers searched amid mounds of wreckage and debris on Friday for victims following an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India that left 64 people injured and at least nine dead, according to officials, Petra reports.
According to administrative official Sachin Shejal, the factory's boiler exploded on Thursday, causing a fire that spread to neighboring factories and homes in the Thane region of Maharashtra state.