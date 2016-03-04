9 projects being implemented in S Kazakhstan with participation of Turkish investors

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A group of investors from Turkey led by one of the founding members of "Ikiteli" industrial zone has arrived in South Kazakhstan region, the press service of the regional administration office reported.

During the visit, leaders and representatives of the companies «Akgun Insaat Makina Sanayi», «PlasWin», «TADES» and «ES Ipekli Tekstil» have visited and got acquainted with the work of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone called "Ontustik" and a special economic zone "Ontustik".

It is worth noting that during the talks with the governor of the region the founder of "TADES" company announced his intention to build a confectionery factory in the territory of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone. The company plans to set up the production of cookies, popcorn and breakfast cereals.

The visit is taking place thanks to the agreements reached between the industrial zones "Ikiteli" and "Ontustik".

It should be noted that the regional administration office and the management company of the industrial zone "Ontustik" are actively working to attract Turkish investments in the area.

Today, in order to attract Turkish investors the regional government's office and the management company of the industrial zones have organized business forums and bilateral meetings in the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, Adana, Antalya, Gaziantep, Izmir and Konya .

Currently, 9 projects with the participation of Turkish investments are being implemented in the territory of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone (total area - 50 hectares).

