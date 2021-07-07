9 regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 7 the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 2,711 new COVID-19 cases in the last day.