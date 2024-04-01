EN
    08:16, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6

    9 rescued from burning house in Almaty

    Fire breaks out in residential buidling
    Photo credit: Almaty emergencies department

    A fire broke out on the first floor of a three-strorey apartment building in Turksib district of Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Five people were evacuated through stairs to the ground,  and three more trapped on the second floor were rescued using a three-section ladder.

    A firefighter rescued a disabled man from a burning apartment with an open flame in an area of 25 square meters, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service reported.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Regions Accidents Fires
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
