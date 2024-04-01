9 rescued from burning house in Almaty

A fire broke out on the first floor of a three-strorey apartment building in Turksib district of Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Five people were evacuated through stairs to the ground, and three more trapped on the second floor were rescued using a three-section ladder.

A firefighter rescued a disabled man from a burning apartment with an open flame in an area of 25 square meters, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service reported.