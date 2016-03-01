9-year-old girl dies on board Lufthansa Shanghai-Munich flight

KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM - The girl who died on board a plane over Russia's Krasnoyarsk was an ethnic Chinese but had the Italian citizenship, a spokesperson for the West Siberian department of Russia's Investigative Committee told TASS on Tuesday.

"She was indeed an Italian citizen, an ethnic Chinese," Yana Strizhova said.

The 9-year-old passenger had no pulse at the time of landing at Krasnoyarsk airport, a source in the regional emergencies services has told TASS.

"The child was not breathing and had no pulse. The doctors tried to bring her back to life but to no avail," he said.

At 05:00 local time (01:22 Moscow Time) Lufhansa's Airbus A340-600 aircraft en route from Shanghai to Munich made an emergency landing at Yemelyanovo International Airport in Krasnoyark due to the need of emergency medical care for a 9-year-old girl. The ambulance crew that arrived moments later pronounced her dead, TASS reports.

Photo: © Marina Lystseva/ITAR-TASS