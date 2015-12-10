9-year-old girl falls into uncovered manhole in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 9-year-old girl was rescued Thursday after falling into an uncovered manhole in Astana.

The accident occurred near school №73. The child fell into the manhole at around 2:00 p.m. local time and spent about 30 minutes there, director of the school Kuralai Baitazhikova told Kazinform correspondent. Witnesses and parents of other children who study at the school were involved in the rescue. "The girl didn't suffer serious injuries from the ordeal," Ms Baitazhikova added.