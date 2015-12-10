EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:51, 10 December 2015 | GMT +6

    9-year-old girl falls into uncovered manhole in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 9-year-old girl was rescued Thursday after falling into an uncovered manhole in Astana.

    The accident occurred near school №73. The child fell into the manhole at around 2:00 p.m. local time and spent about 30 minutes there, director of the school Kuralai Baitazhikova told Kazinform correspondent. Witnesses and parents of other children who study at the school were involved in the rescue. "The girl didn't suffer serious injuries from the ordeal," Ms Baitazhikova added.

    Tags:
    Astana Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!