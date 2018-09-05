9-year-old wins table tennis tournament in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Yevgeniya Tuzova, 9, won the Republican Table Tennis Tournament, titled "Princess of table tennis" in her age group, Kazinform reports.

The final stage of the tournament was held in Almaty city in late August. Yevgeniya will visit the sports academy in Shanghai after her triumphant win.



The tournament was organized by the Table Tennis Federation and the Baurzhan Foundation with the support of the Chinese Consulate General in Almaty. This is the second time the city hosts the tournament.







Although Yevgeniya is only 9 she outplayed older opponents.



"I trained only for a month, but it didn't affect my result. I really wanted to win and did my best to do it," she told Kazinform correspondent.



Olga Kim from Rudny who proved to be the best in 13-16 age group will join Yevgeniya in Shanghai for a 10-day trip. The girls will tour the city and attend master classes of the best local table tennis players.



