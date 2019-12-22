TBILISI. KAZINFORM – 90,000 Kazakhstani tourists visited Georgia in 2019, the Tbilisi’s city administration claims.

According to the city administration, 90,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Georgia in 11 months of 2019. The number of Kazakhstani tourists in the country grew more than twofold compared to 2015 when 40,000 Kazakhstani traveled to the country.

It is largely thanks to the direct flights linking Tbilisi with Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

The Georgian side expects that the tourist flow will grow even more in the future thanks to press tours for Kazakhstani tour operators.