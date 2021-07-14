90% COVID-19 patients have chronic diseases – Healthcare Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 922 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in the country, an expert of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry said Wednesday.

At the Wednesday press briefing Bauyrzhan Satybaldy of the Ministry of Healthcare revealed that as of July 14, 2021 there are 922 patients with the coronavirus infection in critical condition in Kazakhstan. The biggest number of such patients is registered in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.

He noted that 90% of those patients already had chronic diseases, sometimes even 2-3 pre-existing conditions.

«Of 922, 57.5% of patients are older than 66 years old. 100 COVID-19 patients or 13% are on life support,» Satybaldy added.