90 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 27,183 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of November 27, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 5,691 patients are staying at hospitals, while 21,492 are receiving outpatient treatment.

413 patients are in critical condition, 130 are in extremely severe condition and 90 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 905 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 969,245 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 933,107 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.