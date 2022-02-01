EN
    10:10, 01 February 2022

    90 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 141,347 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Of the 20,096 COVID-19 patients, 10,551 are in-patients, and 130,796 are out-patients.

    They also include 423 severe patients, 165 critical patients, and 90 patients on lung ventilation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 5,466 cases of and 15,816 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


