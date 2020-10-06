90 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 90 more COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

A total of 103,367 people have so far recovered in Kazakhstan, with 90 recoveries reported recently including 1 in Nur-Sultan city, 5 in Almaty city, 23 in Shymkent city, 1 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 17 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 30 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region.