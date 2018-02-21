90% of Kazakhstanis do not accept destructive religious movements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 90% of Kazakhstan citizens do not accept destructive religious tendencies, Kazinform refers to Minister of Religions and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev.

"Today the majority have learnt to discern moderate normal religiousness from radical ideology. The poll has showed that 90% of Kazakhstan people support the state policy and confrontation to destructive religious movements", the Minister said at the enlarged meeting of the Ministry.

According to the Minister for the last 1,5 years the society has changed the attitude towards religious fanatism and have become firm in their intolerance towards and repudiation of religious intolerance, fundamentalism and reasonable perception of the world and the place of the religion in the life.

Nurlan Yermekbayev informed of the work which the Ministry has conducted for the last year. Last year there were opened social networks groups which number 250 thousand people. The purpose of 2018 is to bring the activity of these groups to a new level.