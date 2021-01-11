EN
    14:38, 11 January 2021 | GMT +6

    90% of total COVID-19 cases recovered in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region has reported 9,185 COVID-19 cases, including 5,582 symptomatic and 3,603 asymptomatic ones, since the onset of the pandemic. It has also reported a total of 8,332 COVID-19 recovered cases or 91% of the total caseload of COVID-19 recoveries.

    According to the press service of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, 18 fresh daily COVID-19 infectious have been reported in Petropavlovsk city, and the rest in 8 districts. Out of 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 are asymptomatic.

    The Department said that 1,006 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out across the region.

    The region is in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.


