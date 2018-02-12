90 wells in Atyrau should be liquidated

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM -90 oil-and-gas wells in Atyrau region have been found in a state of emergency and should be abandoned.

"There are 90 critical wells registered in Atyrau region. Among those wells is "Saryshagyl" state well which was abandoned in 2016. In 2017 there was developed design and estimate documentation for pulling the oil well "Prorva". The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan is carrying out work on pulling 14 wells which are on the books of subsoil users", Atyrau region akimat told Kazinform.

A part of unsafe wells which were bored decades ago are in the zone of Caspian waters flooding.

"Besides out of 180 flowing water wells 123 have been recommended for pulling. This year the Ministry of Investment and Development proposed a budget call for liquidated of 60 derelict wells", Atyrau region administration informed.