900 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 64,283 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of September 26, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 11,261 patients are staying at hospitals, while 53,022 are receiving outpatient treatment.

900 patients are in critical condition, 226 are in extremely severe condition and 143 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 2,192 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 caseload to 877,112 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 810,681 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.