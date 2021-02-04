900 COVID-19 vaccine shots given in N Kazakhstan so far

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 900 people or 75% of the people planned to be vaccinated according to the plan have already been given COVID-19 vaccine jabs in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing, North Kazakhstan region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev noted that most of the vaccinated are medical workers and employees of the sanitary epidemiological service.

Mr Zhumatayev who was given the COVID-19 vaccine shot on February 1 said that during the day of vaccination he felt weak and pain at the injection site as expected. He now feels fine with no changes in health. The governor encouraged not to refuse getting the vaccine so as to protect oneself and close ones.

According to Deputy Head of the Health Department Kumar Kusemisov, the vaccination campaign has been proceeding normally, with the health of those inoculated being under supervision of health workers.

«There are no complications caused by the vaccine so far. Four people experienced temperature rises to up to 37.5-380C, which were lowered by giving paracetamol. Such body responses are pretty obvious because the vaccine triggers an immune response,» he said.

He also added that getting the vaccine is now the only way to curb the coronavirus infection.

Notably, as the vaccination campaign’s stage one 1,200 people are to be vaccinated in the region.