900 people evacuated due to mudslide in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko flew to Almaty to investigate the cause of the mudslide in Almaty, acting head of the committee of emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Serik Aubakirov informed.

"Currently, 1196 people are involved in liquidation of the emergency situation as well as 160 types of equipment and 3 helicopters. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko flew to Almaty to investigate the cause of the mudslide," S. Aubakirov said at the briefing in Astana.

According to the committee of emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, the glacier was melted due to high temperatures registered over the recent time which led to brimming over of the morainic lake and subsequently to a mudslide on July 23, around 3 am. The dam on the Kargalinka River partially stopped the mudslide.

"About 900 people have been evacuated from the area in the vicinity of the dam on the Kargalinka River. The situation is monitored from helicopters. The rescue works are underway. The damage is being estimated," he added at the briefing.