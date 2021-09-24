905 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 65,098, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 11,576 are in-patients and 53,522 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 905 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 241 in critical condition, and 106 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 2,573 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,673 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.