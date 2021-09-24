EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:46, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6

    905 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 65,098, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 11,576 are in-patients and 53,522 are out-patients.

    Nationwide, 905 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 241 in critical condition, and 106 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has logged 2,573 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,673 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!