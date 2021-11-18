91 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 31,475 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Of the 31,475 COVID-19 patients, 6,454 are in-patients, and 25,021 are out-patients.

They also include 506 severe patients, 125 critical patients, and 91 patients on lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,083 cases of and 2,029 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.