910 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 910 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pavlodar region last day, Kazinform reports.

The most cases were reported in the city of Pavlodar up to 587, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

The region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. All the cities and districts are in the ‘red zone’.

As of January 26, there were reported 65,960 coronavirus cases, including 10,619 asymptomatic.

1,208 coronavirus positive cases were registered there between January 10 and 16, 5,375 between January 17 and 23. 927,317 PCR tests were conducted in general, 3,054 for the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.