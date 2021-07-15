919 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 47,828 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

15,280 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 32,548 as out-patients.

919 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 212 in critical condition, and 126 are on artificial lung ventilation nationwide.