    10:10, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    919 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 47,828 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    15,280 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 32,548 as out-patients.

    919 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 212 in critical condition, and 126 are on artificial lung ventilation nationwide.


