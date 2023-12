92,598 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,509 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

497 coronavirus-positive patients recovered in Nur-Sultan, 370 in Almaty, 19 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 80 in East Kazakhstan, 20 in Zhambyl region, 63 in West Kazakhstan, 330 in Karaganda region, 15 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 19 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan, 32 in Turkestan region.

As of today 92,598 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.