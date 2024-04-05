92 homes destroyed by floods in Aktobe

92 homes have been destroyed as a result of floods in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Presently, due to the rising level of water in the Kargaly river the residents of the settlements near the city Aktobe are being evacuated.

A total of 792 homes have been flooded, of which 92 homes and 26 social facilities were destroyed.

According to the press service of Aktobe region’s administration office, 86 temporarily accommodation centers for more than 15 thousand people are deployed. In total, 8,978 people, including 3,597 children, have been evacuated.