EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:12, 05 April 2024 | GMT +6

    92 homes destroyed by floods in Aktobe

    floods
    Photo: Altynai Sagyndykova

    92 homes have been destroyed as a result of floods in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Presently, due to the rising level of water in the Kargaly river the residents of the settlements near the city Aktobe are being evacuated.

    A total of 792 homes have been flooded, of which 92 homes and 26 social facilities were destroyed.

    According to the press service of Aktobe region’s administration office, 86 temporarily accommodation centers for more than 15 thousand people are deployed. In total, 8,978 people, including 3,597 children, have been evacuated.

    1,401 people, including 615 kids, are accommodated the evacuation centers in the city. Of these, 200 were evacuated since last night, said the press service of Aktobe city’s administration.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Incidents Floods in Kazakhstan Natural disasters
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!