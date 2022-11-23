92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 771 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

120 patients are receiving hospital treatment, while 651 patients are at home care. The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

According to the Ministry, 92 new coronavirus cases have been detected countrywide in the last 24 hours.