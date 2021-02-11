920 got COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Almaty region as well as all regions of Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1.

1,450 doses of vaccine of Russia’s Sputnik V arrived in the region. 40 people of Almaty region were vaccinated on the first day of vaccination campaign, as of now 920 got shots. As stated at the press conference held at the JETISÝ MEDIA platform, 9,000 doses will be delivered in March, 45,000 doses each month from April to June.

There are 29 vaccination rooms in the region. 11,192 medical workers are to get vaccinated at large. 920 got inoculated for the past 9 days.

«All the medical facilities created conditions to protect from coronavirus and other respiratory diseases,» deputy head of the healthcare department of Almaty region.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.