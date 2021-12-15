921 more beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 921 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

88 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 59 in Almaty, 69 in Akmola region, 11 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 10 in Aktobe region, 57 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 31 in West Kazakhstan, 130 in Karaganda region, 253 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 52 in Pavlodar region, 130 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 950,318.