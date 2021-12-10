EN
    08:40, 10 December 2021 | GMT +6

    922 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 922 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 190. North Kazakhstan region has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries – 142. Kostanay region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 120.

    117 people have defeated the virus in Almaty city over the past day.

    Akmola region has reported 70 COVID-19 recovered cases, West Kazakhstan region – 65, Pavlodar region – 52, Almaty region – 48, East Kazakhstan region – 41, Karaganda region – 34, and Zhambyl region – 15.

    Turkestan region has seen nine fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Aktobe region – eight, Kyzylorda region – four, Mangistau region – four, and Atyrau region – three.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 946,451.


