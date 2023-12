NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 40,682 people (40,172 coronavirus positive and 510 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus the countrywide as of today, April 24, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s reports.

14,395 patients are staying at hospitals, 26,287 receiving treatment at home.

746 patients are in critical condition, 150 in extremely critical condition, 93 patients are on life support.