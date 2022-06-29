93 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 528 people keep getting treatment for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, 93 patients are in hospitals and 435 are at home care.

Four patients are in a serious condition.

As of 29 June 2022, 9,523,631 people got vaccinated with the 1st dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. 9,306,077 people got their 2nd shot.

The 1st shot of Pfizer was given to 1,220,828 people, while 1,141,780 people received the 2nd shot.



