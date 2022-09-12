EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:25, 12 September 2022 | GMT +6

    93 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries registered in Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 93 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 16 are in Nur-Sultan, 20 – in Almaty, 9 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, and 4 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,391,645 countrywide.

    Meanwhile, 231 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,362,359.

    Of those recovered, 89 are in Nur-Sultan, 24 – in Almaty, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 39 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Ulytau region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 47 – in Pavlodar region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!