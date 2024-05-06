93,048 male teachers work in Kazakhstan

93,048 male teachers are working at the educational establishments across Kazakhstan, Kazinform news Agency cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

Of which 13,867 teach at colleges, 76,502 work at schools, and 2,679 at preschool centers.

Earlier Minister Gani Beissembayev met with the country’s best teachers. The Best Teacher republican contest has been held in Kazakhstan since 2012. 64 teachers are awarded the Best Teacher award and 3,450,000 tenge prize money annually.

The minister thanked the teachers for their invaluable contribution to education development and raising education quality.