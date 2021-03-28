94 affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 94 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Kazakhstan has also seen three deaths and 203 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Since August 1, 2020, nationwide, a total of 50,411 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have been reported. 47,428 recovered and 680 died from the disease in the country.

Notably, the country has reported 1,596 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.