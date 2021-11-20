94 coronavirus patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of October 20 this year 30,644 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

Out of which 6,472 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 24,172 receiving outpatient treatment. 488 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 133 in extremely critical condition, while 94 are on life support.