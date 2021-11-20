EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:09, 20 November 2021 | GMT +6

    94 coronavirus patients are on life support

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of October 20 this year 30,644 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    Out of which 6,472 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 24,172 receiving outpatient treatment. 488 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 133 in extremely critical condition, while 94 are on life support.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!