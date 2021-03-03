944 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 944 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region has recorded the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 164.

Nur-Sultan city and Pavlodar region are second and third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries with 115 and 114, respectively.

West Kazakhstan region has reported 97 fresh recoveries from coronavirus, Almaty city – 92, Kostanay region – 84, Akmola region – 83, Aktobe region – 46, Almaty region – 34, Karaganda region – 32, East Kazakhstan region – 24, Atyrau region – 23, Zhambyl region – 16, Shymkent city – 7, Kyzylorda region – 6, Turkestan region – 4, and Mangistau region – 3.

Kazakhstan has so far registered a total of 198,726 COVID-19 recoveries.