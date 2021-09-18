944 locals vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24 hr in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 944 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

944 people more were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region. Among them are 3 health workers, 18 teachers, 28 students, 8 public servants, and others, the healthcare department’s press service reports.

215,357 people were vaccinated against coronavirus infection in the region since February 1. 166,570 people completed fully the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, 98 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the region in the last 24 hours.