TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:07, 25 June 2019 | GMT +6

    945 missing Arys kids returned to families, Education Ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 945 children who went missing in the town of Arys have already rejoined their parents, the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry's press service reports.

    Currently, there are 47 dislocation centres in Shymkent, Turkestan cities, Ordabasy, Kazygurt, Saryagash and Shardara districts. The centres accommodate above 4,000 people, including 886 children. 945 kids were found and returned to their families. As of 11:00 p.m. June 23 the search continued for parents of 14 children.

    The Education Ministry elaborated the plan to render psychological, medical assistance to children and provide them with summer recreation.

    It also launched BALA QORGAU and Missing children of Arys telegram chats and the following hotlines 8-725-33-71-082; 8-725-33-71-313; 8-725-33-71-212; 87014483217 (WhatsApp).

