EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 24 February 2021 | GMT +6

    946 beat novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 946 people have beat the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform reports.

    North Kazakhstan region reported the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 242 patients made full recoveries there. Ranking second is Almaty city with 165 patients who recovered from the virus. Kostanay region also posted three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries – 104.

    97 people fully recovered in Akmola region, 69 – in Nur-Sultan city, 68 – in West Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Pavlodar region, 39 – in Karaganda region, 23 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in East Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Aktobe region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

    According to health authorities, 193,679 people in Kazakhstan are considered to have recovered since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!