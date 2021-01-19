EN
    09:36, 19 January 2021 | GMT +6

    946 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 946 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    At least four areas in Kazakhstan reported three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, including Almaty city with 167 COVID-19 recoveries, Nur-Sultan city with 144 COVID-19 recoveries, Atyrau region with 135 COVID-19 recoveries, and Pavlodar region with 129 COVID-19 recoveries.

    91 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, 73 – in Kostanay region, 44 – in Karaganda region, 36 – in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in Turkestan region, 24 – in Almaty region, 22 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Akmola region, 8 – in East Kazakhstan region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.

    In total, 154,449 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic in Kazakhstan.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
