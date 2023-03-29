EN
    09:26, 29 March 2023 | GMT +6

    95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 95 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Eight more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

    1,713 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection as of March 29. Of them, 168 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,545 patients are at home care.

    The condition of four patients is evaluated as serious, two patients are critically ill and three more patients are on life support, a statement from the Ministry reads.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
