EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 10 February 2022 | GMT +6

    95 pregnant women and kids receive COVID-19 treatment in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There has been the drop in COVID-19 cases in pregnant women and children in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In total, 1,734 COVID-19 beds, including 149 intensive care unit ones, have been deployed at nine hospitals in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    As Timur Muratov, head of the health office of the Kazakh capital, said, there has been the drop in COVID-19 cases in pregnant women and children. As of today, 55 pregnant women are being treated for COVID-19, 23 of whom are at hospitals. 40 kids with OCVID-19 are provided hospital treatment in the city.

    He also said that over 4,200 people receive outpatient treatment against the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan.


    Tags:
    Astana COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!