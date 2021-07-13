EN
    11:40, 13 July 2021 | GMT +6

    95 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay rgn

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the situation room, 95 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kostanay region on July 12, with a daily growth of 0.54%. Kostanay city recorded 33 infections, Rudny city – 21, Arkalyk city – 19, Auliekolsk, Karabalyksk districts – five each, Lisakovsk and Sarykolsk districts – three each, Altynsarinsk and Karasusk districts – two each, and Denisvsk and Mailin districts – one each.

    Of the 95 infected people, 79 were tested for COVID-19 following individual patient appointment requests, 13 after they contacted the people with confirmed coronavirus infection, and three with preventive purposes after being admitted to hospitals.

    80 people had COVID-19 with symptoms and 15 with no symptoms.

    Notably, Kostanay region is in the «red zone» for the coronavirus infection spread.


